Nick Cannon Welcomes 9th Child, First With LaNisha Cole

Nick Cannon is a proud papa of 9!

The “Masked Singer” host announced the birth of his ninth child on Instagram with a black-and-white photo of the duo as Nick cradled the baby in his arms.

Nick’s newest bundle of joy is his first with LaNisha Cole, he captioned the post on Wednesday, writing, “Introducing ONYX ICE COLE CANNON… Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine!”

He also vowed to be there for his baby girl, “And I promise to love this little girl with all my heart, regardless what anyone says…I’ve given up on attempting to define myself for the world or society but instead I’m doing the work to heal and grow into the infinite Being God ordained me to be.”



Nick addressed the criticism he has faced in the past for having so many children, “So I pray and ask others to please project all criticism and cynicism towards ME and not the loving and precious Mothers of my children.”

The 41-year-old also praised LaNisha and asked for others to also be kind to her, “@MissLanishaCole is one of the most guileless, peaceful and nonconfrontational kind souls I’ve ever witnessed, and only deserves to revel in this moment of blissful joy of motherhood. Please give her that. She is so loving and pure hearted.”

At the end of August, Nick announced that he’s expecting another child, who will be his third with Brittany Bell. Nick shared video of him and Brittany at a pregnancy photoshoot and captioned it, “Time Stopped and This Happened.”

A month earlier in July, Nick welcomed a baby boy with Bre Tiesi – the 31-year-old model took to Instagram to detail their experience of welcoming their son via a home birth.

Cannon is also father to eight other children, including baby boy Zen, who tragically died in December after a battle with brain cancer. He first became a dad when he and ex-wife Mariah Carey welcomed twins Monroe and Moroccan in 2011.

In June, Nick opened up about his parenting journey with Men’s Health, and set the record straight on just how present he is as a father. “Contrary to popular belief, I’m probably engaged throughout my children’s day, more often than the average adult can be,” Nick said. The 41-year-old is expecting his eighth child this year and told the mag that he’s “involved in everything,” from coaching to guitar lessons.