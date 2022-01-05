Nick Carter, AJ McLean & Joey Fatone Join ’90s Con Star-Studded Lineup (EXCLUSIVE)

FYI the ’90s are making a comeback … and that’s the 411!

Some of your favorite stars from the beloved decade are set to reunite to headline the first-ever ’90s Con later this year, including Melissa Joan Hart, Danielle Fishel and more.

But you might need to take a chill pill because members from the decade’s ultimate boybands will now be making an appearance at the event.

Access Hollywood can exclusively reveal that Nick Carter and AJ McLean from the Backstreet Boys and Joey Fatone from NSYNC have joined the lineup for 90’s con.

“It’s good to be back. (Insert street boys!) lol. So excited to be back to the con life. I’ve missed it and I’ve missed you all,” AJ exclusively told Access Hollywood about joining the That’s 4 Entertainment convention.

The three-day event is set to take place in Hartford, Connecticut, from March 11-13 in 2022. Tickets for the highly-anticipated event are available now!