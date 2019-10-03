Nick Carter And Wife Lauren Kitt Welcome Baby Girl (Reports)

Nick Carter and wife Lauren Kitt are now proud parents to baby no. 2!

The couple welcomed a baby girl on Wednesday night, according to Us Weekly. The new bundle of joy will be a baby sister to Nick and Lauren’s 3-year-old son, Odin.

The Backstreet Boys member first announced they were expecting with a sweet family photo of Odin kissing Lauren’s baby bump with the caption, “Thank You God for giving us the greatest gift we could ever ask for.”

The duo have been sharing their pregnancy journey with sweet family maternity photos and even a few sonograms of their bay.

Nick and Lauren have been honest about their struggles to have a second child. The 39-year-old singer tweeted about missing on of his shows last September after Lauren suffered a miscarriage, “God give us peace during this time. I was really looking forward to meeting her after 3 months. I’m heartbroken. I don’t think I can perform tonight. I’m sorry Lima.”

Lauren also spoke openly about the miscarriage on what would have been her due date, “As a woman I am supposed to create life and failing to do so feels like failure as a human. I accept circumstances out of our control and I’ve moved on from my losses. Days like today remind me just how fortunate I am to have a healthy child and how BADASS women are, how much we endure with a smile on our face. If you are struggling to start a family or have had a loss this post is for you, you’re not alone and there is always hope. Thankfully I have access to great doctors and healthcare professionals but sadly many women don’t so.”

The couple first met in 2008 at Nick’s house for a party and were engaged in 2013. They tied in the knot in Santa Barbara in April 2014 and two years later the couple welcomed their son, Odin.

Congratulations to the family!