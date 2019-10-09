Nick Carter & Lauren Kitt Reveal Their Newborn Baby’s Name In A Sweet Pic!

Welcome, Saoirse Reign Carter!

Nick Carter posted a touching pic of his newborn baby girl on Instagram and simultaneously revealed their little girl’s name!

Nick also heaped praise on his wife Lauren Kitt for her difficult pregnancy journey. The couple have been open about their struggles to have a second child after Lauren suffered a miscarriage last year.

“To my incredibly strong wife…For 2 years I watched you endure some of the hardest things a husband could ever witness,” Nick wrote. “Going through the ups and downs of pregnancy all in the hopes that just maybe, with a little help from up above, we would get to this point.”

The new bundle of joy is the second baby for the happy parents. Saoirse will be baby sister to Nick and Lauren’s 3-year-old son, Odin.

Nick continued in his Instagram post, “I’ll never forget the moment You asked me what I wanted for my birthday, I said nothing. But deep down inside I knew what I really wanted. So on January 28th 2019 when I walked out of that bathroom with that positive test I already knew that Saoirse was coming back to us. I just want to thank you for giving me the Life, Love and family that I always wanted. You are a true Warrior and I love you. #mommy #freedom #newbaby #saoirse #saoirsereigncarter #family”

Days ago, the proud papa shared a sneak peek at his new kiddo, in a picture of Saoirse gripping his finger. “Daddy’s little girl. 🥺 #newborn #newbornbaby #mylove #baby #babies #notacareintheworld #newfather #revealcomingsoon”

The pair have been sharing their pregnancy journey with maternity photos and sonograms of their baby.

The parents first announced they were expecting with a sweet family photo of Odin kissing Lauren’s baby bump with the caption, “Thank You God for giving us the greatest gift we could ever ask for.”

Nick and Lauren have been honest about their struggles to have a second child. The 39-year-old singer tweeted about missing on of his shows last September after Lauren suffered a miscarriage, “God give us peace during this time. I was really looking forward to meeting her after 3 months. I’m heartbroken. I don’t think I can perform tonight. I’m sorry Lima.”

God give us peace during this time. I really was looking forward to meeting her after 3 months. 😢. I’m heart broken. — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) September 10, 2018

Lauren also spoke openly about the miscarriage on what would have been her due date, “As a woman I am supposed to create life and failing to do so feels like failure as a human. I accept circumstances out of our control and I’ve moved on from my losses. Days like today remind me just how fortunate I am to have a healthy child and how BADASS women are, how much we endure with a smile on our face. If you are struggling to start a family or have had a loss this post is for you, you’re not alone and there is always hope. Thankfully I have access to great doctors and healthcare professionals but sadly many women don’t so.”

The couple first met in 2008 at Nick’s house for a party and were engaged in 2013. They tied in the knot in Santa Barbara on April 2014 and two years later the couple welcomed their son, Odin.

Congratulations to the Carters!