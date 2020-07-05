Nick Cordero Dies After 95-Day Battle Against Coronavirus

Nick Cordero has passed away after a 95-day battle against coronavirus.

The Broadway star, 41, died on July 5 at Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles after suffering from complications from coronavirus, his wife Amanda Kloots confirmed on Instagram.

“God has another angel in heaven now,” she wrote. “My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth.”

“I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday,” Amanda continued.

“To Nicks extraordinary doctor, Dr. David Ng, you were my positive doctor! There are not many doctors like you. Kind, smart, compassionate, assertive and always eager to listen to my crazy ideas or call yet another doctor for me for a second opinion. You’re a diamond in the rough,” Amanda added about his healthcare team.

‘I cannot begin to thank everyone enough for the outpour of love , support and help we’ve received these last 95 days. You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3pm everyday as the world sang Nicks song, Live Your Life. We sang it to him today, holding his hands. As I sang the last line to him, “they’ll give you hell but don’t you light them kill your light not without a fight. Live your life,” I smiled because he definitely put up a fight. I will love you forever and always my sweet man. ❤️,” she concluded.

Amanda also shared several videos of fans singing Nick’s song on her Instagram Story on Sunday.

Nick was admitted to the hospital in late March and his wife, Amanda, went public with his coronavirus diagnosis on April 1. She’s kept the public and his fans updated on his progress on her social media, often sharing a hopeful and inspiring outlook about his condition despite many of the challenges he faced.

Over the past few months, the Tony nominee has encountered many intense obstacles, including lung infections, two mini strokes, sepsis and the amputation of his right leg.

Last week, Amanda had shared that Nick was still very weak and while it was still a long road, he would need a double lung transplant. Amanda had also shared that Nick was communicating by blinking his eyes and despite the many setbacks she was trying to encourage him to continue fighting. The fitness instructor also shared that her husband had lost 65 pounds as he battled the virus, and also missed important life milestones, including their son’s first steps and birthday.

The heartbreaking news comes after many fans had been praying for Nick and sharing their well-wishes for the young family. Amanda marked their son’s first birthday just last week.

And in early February, Amanda had excitedly shared that they had just moved to a new home in Laurel Canyon in Los Angeles after relocating from New York City to the west coast. At the time, Amanda wrote about their next adventure on her Instagram, sharing, “Our first family photo in our new home, before we start renovations! We walked in yesterday for the first time feeling so incredibly grateful. I’ve been told you never forget your first home. It’s where Elvis will take his first steps and say his first words 😭 Check out my stories to see the house tour! We live in Love Street now and we will linger long! We’ve got a house and garden and we will see what happens!!”

Rest in peace, Nick.

