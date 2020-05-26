Nick Cordero ‘Still Very Sick’ With COVID-19 Complications, Wife Amanda Kloots Says

Nick Cordero is still battling medical complications stemming from his diagnosis with COVID-19.

The Broadway actor’s wife Amanda Kloots took to Instagram on Memorial Day to share details about her husband’s recovery, revealing that he is “doing slightly better than yesterday.” She posted, “He is still very sick and battling a lot. They turned him to a proning position today to open his airways. He has had this before and it helped a lot. They also cleaned his lungs out again to help fight the infection.”

Kloots added, “He is and has been COVID negative now for weeks. What he is and has been dealing with is the [fallout] from the virus and from infections that arise from being in the ICU as long as he has. Please keep your prayers coming!”

Over the weekend, Kloots also alerted fans that the Tony nominee, 41, had suffered a new lung infection. She has been giving continuous updates on Cordero’s progress amid his hospitalization at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

According to his wife, he had to have his right leg amputated due to ongoing blood clotting complications. He also underwent a tracheostomy while in a medically induced coma.

The couple tied the knot in 2017, and they have one child together: 11-month-old son Elvis.

— Gabi Duncan