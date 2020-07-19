Nick Jonas Celebrates Priyanka Chopra’s 38th Birthday With Romantic Tribute

Priyanka Chopra is one lucky lady!

In honor of her 38th birthday on July 18, Nick Jonas showered his wife with love in a heartwarming tribute on Instagram. The 27-year-old singer shared a romantic photo of the pair gazing into each other’s eyes and gushed about how much she means to him.

“I could stare into your eyes forever. I love you baby,” he wrote. “You are the most thoughtful, caring and wonderful person I have ever met. I am so grateful we found one another. Happy birthday beautiful.”

The couple has been embracing the extra time together in recent months as they quarantine at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. Nick previously shared his appreciation for the special moments with his other half during an interview with SiriusXM’s Hits 1 in May.

“[We] only got married like a year ago and a half ago, so it’s been nice to actually have some time at home together, which we didn’t have,” he said. “Similarly, she’s really busy as well in this time, and we’re working from home. So, we have that time where it’s sort of structured. Like, we work out together, do our thing, and then do our work and come back and have our nights together and it’s really lovely.”

— Gabi Duncan