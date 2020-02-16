Nick Jonas’ Latest Message To Priyanka Chopra Will Leave You Swooning

Nickyanka is going strong!

Nick Jonas, 27, shared a series of swoonworthy black-and-white snaps with his wife Priyanka Chopra , 37, over the weekend.

In the first, they stand super close with their faces touching and arms around each other. In the second they walk hand-in-hand, and in the third he looks down at her with a smoldering gaze and she holds his cheek.

“My Valentine,” he captioned with pics. The “Quantico” alum reacted in the comments with a heart eye emoji.

The photos were taken in Milan, Italy where the Jonas Brothers performed. Nick also shared snaps from their performance writing, “Happiness continues…. next stop Spain!”

The “Isn’t It Romantic” star also shared some sweet messages to her hubby. The first is a graphic that shows how you say “I love you” in different languages around the world.

She tagged her man writing, “Love knows no boundaries. Happy Valentine’s Day.”

The actress also posted a photo of him onstage writing, “My forever valentine. He just happens to look like GI joe in those leather pants!! #husbandappreciationpost.”

These two are just too cute!

— Stephanie Swaim