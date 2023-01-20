Nick Jonas Reveals Bedtime Secret While Playing Game With Brothers Kevin & Joe Jonas

The Jonas Brothers are never saying never!

Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas played a fun round of “Never, Once, Never Too Much,” and spilled some silly tea.

From Nick revealing if he’s ever deleted photos in his camera roll to admitting that he doesn’t wear socks while sleeping, the trio divulged some rather interesting facts.

The game follows the band’s epic performance earlier this month as a part of AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! series, which took place just days before the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship in Los Angeles.

During their rockin’ set, the singers performed some of their biggest hits, including “Burnin’ Up.”

The concert also kicked off the brothers’ exciting year on-stage in 2023. Nick, Kevin and Joe are set to head back to Las Vegas for a three-night stretch at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Feb. 17, 18, and 19.

“We couldn’t be more excited to start sharing everything we’re planning for 2023, and 3 more shows in Vegas is the perfect way to kick things off,” the band tweeted.