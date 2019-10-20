Nick Jonas Reveals His First Date With Priyanka Chopra Was At The Hollywood Bowl!

Nick Jonas was definitely happy to be back at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

During the Jonas Brothers’ sold out concert at the iconic Hollywood venue, Nick let a little secret slip out as he told fans he was beyond thrilled to be back at the Bowl.

“This is where my future wife and I had our first date,” Nick told tons of screaming fans.

While Priyanka Chopra Jonas wasn’t spotted on stage, her Instagram Story indicated that she was at the concert on Sunday. She posted a video of the Hollywood signage and previously attended Nick’s concert in San Diego on Friday night.

The happy couple, who got hitched last year, have been adorably inseparable throughout the Jonas Brothers’ Happiness Begins. Tour, sponsored by Mastercard and American Airlines.

WATCH: Nick Jonas Honors Priyanka For Her Influence On His Life



Priyanka has been spotted in the crowd bopping like a total stan with her fellow J-sisters, Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner.

The Hollywood Bowl concert was certainly something special though – the boys revealed during the concert that they never dreamed they’d play two sold out shows at the venue, and that they never got the chance to play there when their career began. And the guys made sure to commemorate the special and memorable evening!

Nick, Joe and Kevin celebrated the occasion with their fans – midway through the concert the guys took a shot and toasted to the fun they were having on-stage.

Now that’s what we call a good Sunday night!