Nick Jonas To Join ‘The Voice’ As New Coach For Season 18

Nick Jonas has landed a high-profile new gig.

The Jonas Brothers frontman will join “The Voice” as its newest coach for the Spring 2020 cycle, NBC announced on Monday. Nick himself dropped the news on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and also shared his enthusiasm in a press release.

“I’m so excited to be a part of ‘The Voice’ family,” his statement read. “It’s such an awesome group of individuals, and I can’t wait to help these artists really build and hone in to find their unique voices.”

The 27-year-old will replace current “Voice” coach Gwen Stefani, who returned to the hit singing competition after a four-season absence. Fellow coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend will all be back to round out the next superstar lineup, NBC confirmed.

Nick has already had notable practice guiding promising new musical talent. He, along with brothers and bandmates Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, appeared on NBC’s “Songland” earlier this year, an experience that left a lasting impression on both viewers and network executives.

“As a member of one of the hottest pop groups, Nick’s success in navigating all aspects of the music industry is exceptional,” NBC’s Alternative and Reality Group President Meredith Ahr said in a press release, touting Nick’s “innate musicality, technical aptitude and passion” as reasons he was considered an “incredible fit” for “The Voice.”

“We are excited to see Nick lend his mentorship, relatability and breadth of knowledge to a new crop of artists,” she added.

Season 17 of “The Voice” with coaches Blake, Gwen, Kelly and John currently airs Monday and Tuesdays at 8 PM ET/PT on NBC.

— Erin Biglow