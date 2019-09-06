Nicki Minaj Apologizes For ‘Insensitive And Abrupt’ Retirement Tweet: ‘I’m Still Right Here’

Nicki Minaj fans relax, she’s not dropping the mic right now. The rapper is giving us a little more insight into her shocking retirement tweet.

Nicki sent fans into a whirlwind when she Tweeted on Thursday that she was retiring from music to focus on her family. But she’s now assured fans that she’s not going anywhere just yet but that she’ll be giving us more details soon.

“I’m still right here. Still madly in love with you guys & you know that. In hindsight, this should’ve been a Queen Radio discussion & it will be,” She responded to a fan on Twitter. “I promise u guys will be happy. No guests, just us talking about everything. The tweet was abrupt & insensitive, I apologize babe”

Nicki Minaj’s first Tweet caused a massive commotion among her fans when she declared that she’s officially hanging up her mic. “I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of m e[x] in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. Love you for life,” she tweeted.

Some fans have questioned the reality of Nicki really saying goodbye to music. Especially since she’s dropped hints that new music was coming. I guess we’ll all have to wait and see what will come next!