Nicki Minaj Gives Birth To First Child

Nicki Minaj is a mommy!

The rapper and husband Kenneth Petty have reportedly welcomed their first child, sources tell Access Hollywood.

Nicki gave birth on Wednesday in Los Angeles however the baby’s sex and name has not yet been revealed.

In July, the 37-year-old shared a photo on Instagram cradling her bare baby bump while wearing a string bikini and platform heels.

The post was captioned, “#Preggers” along with a heart emoji.

Nicki also shared another snap of her standing while cradling her bare bump with blue hair while wearing another bikini.

Fans first speculated that the rapper was pregnant back in May 2020 when she did a Twitter Q&A. Minaj was asked if she’s been cooking while self-quarantined and she responded that she’s been craving red meat and salad with extra jalapenos. Another fan asked if she’s been dealing with morning sickness and she responded, “LMAO. No throwing up. But nausea and peeing non stop. Omg what do u think this means guys???? Lmaoooooooo”

In 2014 Nicki shared her desire to have a baby, telling Complex, “[My biggest fear] is that I’ll become so consumed with work that I’ll forget to live my personal life to the fullest. If I’m done with my fifth album and I don’t have a child by then, no matter how much money I have, I would be disappointed, as a woman, because I feel like I was put here to be a mother. … I definitely will be married before I have my baby. I want to make sure I do it in that order. I’ve always felt like that since I was young; my mother always put that in my head.”

Nicki tied the knot with 42-year-old Kenneth Petty on October 21, 2019 but their relationship hasn’t been without controversy. The New York native is registered level 2 sex offender, according to the Department of Justice’s website.