Nicki Minaj Reveals She And Boyfriend Kenneth Petty Got a Marriage License

Are these two tying the knot?!

Nicki Minaj just dropped some major hints about her possible wedding during her Queen Radio show on Friday. The rapper revealed that she and boyfriend Kenneth Petty have gotten a marriage license.

“We did get our marriage license,” the 36-year-old said. “I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness. It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I’m there, I don’t want to compromise that for anyone or anything.”

The rapper and her beau first went public with their relationship late last year. Nicki made their romance Instagram official in December, by posting a series of snaps of the pair looking totally loved-up.

“He want me to be his wife- his MISSIS like SIPPI NOW,” she captioned the snaps.

Petty stars with the rapper in her steamy new music video for the song “Megaton,” which dropped on Friday. The video features the couple in a hot tub as Nicki sings, “I f*** him like I miss him / He just came out of prison,” which could be a reference to her man’s criminal record.

According to the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services, Petty was convicted of attempted rape in the second degree back in 1995. He was 17 years old at the time and sentenced to 18 to 54 months in prison.

Many fans have expressed criticism over Petty’s criminal past, but the rapper doesn’t seem to care about their concerns.

Responding to commenters on Instagram, “He was 15, she was 16… in a relationship. But go awf, internet,” she wrote, adding a side-eye emoji. “Y’all can’t run my life. Y’all can’t even run y’all own life.”

Per the Queens District Attorney’s Office, Petty also pleaded guilty to first degree manslaughter in March 2006 and served seven years of his 10-year sentence before being released on parole in 2013.