Nicki Minaj spent New Year’s in a hot tub with her new boyfriend Kenneth Petty — and it was hot, hot hot!

The music superstar shared a video on her Instagram, showing her in the water with her beau, Kenneth, as he kissed her toes, and lifted her out of the water. The 36-year-old rapper sported a pink bikini for their dip and definitely seemed to be enjoying her PDA-filled 2019.

“Fendi PINK on. Chun-Li links on,” she captioned the clip.

She also shared a pic showing her looking happy while sitting on Kenneth’s lap.

“BLESSINGS & A HAPPY NEW YEAR TO YOU ALL,” Nicki shared with her fans.

Nicki celebrated New Year’s Eve performing in Miami with Lil Wayne.

The “Barbie Dreams” rapper made her relationship official with Kenneth in December by posting about their love on her Instagram account in December. The couple grew up together in Queens, New York, and have known each other for years.

The couple’s relationship hasn’t been without it’s woes.

Nicki defended her man earlier this year after she received backlash from her fans because he is a registered sex offender. Kenneth was sentenced to 18-54 months in prison when he was 17 years old for attempted rape in the second degree and served four years, according to the New York State Department of Corrections & Community Supervision. He also served time for a charge of first degree manslaughter for a separate incident in 2002.