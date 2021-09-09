Nicki Minaj Says She Won’t Be Performing At MTV VMAs: ‘I Just Pulled Out’

Nicki Minaj won’t be taking the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards this year.

The “Barbie Dreams” artist revealed that she “pulled out” of a potential performance at the annual award show while responding to an inquiring fan on Twitter on Thursday.

“Are you performing at the VMAs ?????? #barBIA ☝🏽😌 A MAYBE IS OKAY TOO @NICKIMINAJ,” the hopeful Barb tweeted.

Nicki, who had not been announced as a performer at the show, replied, “I just pulled out. I’ll explain why another day. But I love those guys at MTV. Thank you Bruce. I love you so much.”

I just pulled out. I’ll explain why another day. But I love those guys at MTV. thank you Bruce. I love you so much. Next year we there baby. https://t.co/QkueA9fcOu — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 9, 2021

The hip-hop star then promised that despite this year’s absence, she would perform in 2022.

“Next year we there baby,” she wrote.

MTV has yet to publicly comment on Nicki’s tweet.

Nicki’s news comes nearly a week after it was announced that Lorde would stepping back from her expected performance at the award show.

“Due to a change in production elements, Lorde can no longer perform at this year’s show,” the VMAs’ official Twitter account shared. “We love Lorde and cannot wait for her to perform on the VMA stage in the future!”

Due to a change in production elements, Lorde can no longer perform at this year’s show. We love Lorde and cannot wait for her to perform on the VMA stage in the future! 💛 — Video Music Awards (@vmas) September 3, 2021

Normani, Camilla Cabello, Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, Shawn Mendes and Lil Nas X are among those confirmed to be performing on the big night, while Doja Cat will double up her duties as both a performer and the show’s host. The Foo Fighters will perform and be presented with the first-ever Global Icon Award.

The MTV VMAs air Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. PT on MTV.

WATCH: Doja Cat Reveals Her 2021 MTV VMAs Style Will Be ‘Ethereal & Surreal’



Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!