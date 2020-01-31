Nicki Minaj Set To Judge On ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ S12: ‘I Pledge Allegiance To The Drag’

Nicki Minaj is sashaying onto the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” judges panel!

The “Chun-Li” rapper is set to judge the queens of Season 12 as they slay the runway in their fabulous lewks!

“Welcome to the main stage of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’,” she says in a promo video for the show. “I am Nicki Minaj and I pledge allegiance to the drag!”

The rapper also shared the news on Twitter writing, “A dream of mine for so long.”

The queens competing for the $100,000 dollar prize and title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar” include: Aiden Zhane (Acworth, GA), Brita (New York, NY), Crystal Methyd (Springfield, MO), Dahlia Sin (Los Angeles, CA), Gigi Goode (Los Angeles, CA), Heidi N Closet (Ramseur, NC), Jackie Cox (New York, NY), Jaida Essence Hall (Milwaukee, WI), Jan (New York, NY), Nicky Doll (New York, NY), Rock M. Sakura (San Francisco, CA), Sherry Pie (New York, NY), Widow Von’Du (Kansas City, MO).

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” is sashaying onto screens on 9:30 PM ET/PT on VH1.

— Stephanie Swaim