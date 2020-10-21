Nicki Minaj Shares First Photo Of Newborn Baby Boy

Nicki Minaj has shared the first photo of her baby boy!

The new mom shared an adorable photo of her newborn baby’s foot being cradled by husband Kenneth Petty.

“Happy Anniversary, my love,” she wrote alongside the sweet photo.

Nicki and Kenneth welcomed their first child together on September 30 in Los Angeles, sources told Access Hollywood at the time.

Nicki Minaj just revealed the sex of her newborn baby last week. The “Super Bass” rapper shared her gratitude to a handful of celebrity friends, including Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, for their thoughtful gifts.

She posted, “Thank you to Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone who sent well wishes during this time. It meant the world to me. I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world.”

In July, the 37-year-old revealed that she was expecting her first child by sharing a photo on Instagram cradling her bare baby bump while wearing a string bikini and platform heels.

The post was captioned, “#Preggers” along with a heart emoji.

Fans first speculated that the rapper was pregnant back in May 2020 when she did a Twitter Q&A. Minaj was asked if she’s been cooking while self-quarantined and she responded that she’s been craving red meat and salad with extra jalapenos. Another fan asked if she’s been dealing with morning sickness and she responded, “LMAO. No throwing up. But nausea and peeing nonstop. Omg what do u think this means guys???? Lmaoooooooo”

In 2014 Nicki shared her desire to have a baby, telling Complex, “[My biggest fear] is that I’ll become so consumed with work that I’ll forget to live my personal life to the fullest. If I’m done with my fifth album and I don’t have a child by then, no matter how much money I have, I would be disappointed, as a woman, because I feel like I was put here to be a mother. … I definitely will be married before I have my baby. I want to make sure I do it in that order. I’ve always felt like that since I was young; my mother always put that in my head.”

Nicki tied the knot with 42-year-old Kenneth Petty on October 21, 2019 but their relationship hasn’t been without controversy. The New York native is registered level 2 sex offender, according to the Department of Justice’s website.