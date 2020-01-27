Nicki Minaj’s Brother Sentenced To 25 Years To Life In Prison After Being Convicted Of Raping His 11-Year-Old Stepdaughter

Nicki Minaj’s brother Jelani Maraj has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison by a Long Island judge on Monday. The sentencing comes two years after he was convicted in a child rape case, according to officials.

In November 2017 Maraj was convicted of predatory sexual assault after being charged with raping his then 11-year-old stepdaughter at his Long Island home multiple times, which began in 2015.

The young girl who was 14 at the time of the trial testified with a detailed account of the sexual assault which she said happened as often as four times a week and even twice a day when Maraj was home alone with her.

Maraj denied the allegations and claimed that his then-wife was just trying to get his famous sister, Nicki Minaj to pay $25M in hush money.

DNA evidence recovered from her pajama pants was linked to Maraj according to prosecutors at the time.

Neither Nicki Minaj or her brother testified at the trial. The siblings appeared to be close prior to his arrest with the rapper reportedly paying for her older brother’s wedding to the mother of the rape victim.

Following his conviction, Nicki visited her brother in jail, according to TMZ.