Nicolas Cage Will Play Joe Exotic In ‘Tiger King’ Scripted Series

Nicolas Cage is set to play eccentric zookeeper Joe Exotic in a new scripted series, Variety reports. This will mark Nicolas’ first-ever television role.

The eight-episode series will take a deep dive into the psyche of self-described “gay, gun-toting cowboy with a mullet” Joe Exotic, who was at the center of Netflix’s smash hit docu-series “Tiger King.”

The series is based on the Texas Monthly article, ‘Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into The World Of A Man Gone Wild.’ Dan Lagana, showrunner of Netflix’s true-crime spoof ‘American Vandal,’ is set to write and executive produce.

This miniseries is the second project based on “Tiger King” to be announced in recent months. It was previously reported that a series based on Wondery’s “Joe Exotic” podcast will be executive produced by Kate McKinnon, who will also star as controversial figure Carole Baskin.

Further casting for either series has yet to be announced, but zookeeper Doc Antle previously told us he’d like to see Will Ferrell play him in an adaptation of the story.

— by Katcy Stephan