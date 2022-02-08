Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst, Serena Williams and More React To Oscar Nominations

The 2022 Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday by Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan.

“The Power of The Dog,” starring real-life couple Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons earned the most nominations with 12, with each of them also getting a nod for Best Support Actress and Best Support Actor.“Dune” came in second place with 10 nominations. The sci-fi film starring Tom Holland and Zendaya earned honors in many categories including Best Picture but there was no nomination for acting for the actors of the film.

Many of this year’s nominees are celebrating being honored with heartfelt statements.

Nicole Kidman

“WOW! I’m so overwhelmed! Just having breakfast with my family when the nominations came in. What a beautiful way to find out! I share this with them, Javier, JK, Nina and with ALL the cast and Aaron Sorkin, as this is ours together. This was the hardest role I’ve ever done and to be honored this way is deeply appreciated. And to Lucie Arnaz and Desi Arnaz Jr, thank you for trusting me with the opportunity to inhabit your mother. Lucille Ball is one of Hollywood’s greatest icons. She was ahead of her time. From actress to producer to studio head, mother and wife, she’s an extraordinary inspiration! Thank you Lucille Ball. And to everyone who worked on this film both in front of and behind the camera during, our passionate and hardworking crew, Amazon, Todd Black, Aaron Sorkin, this nomination is ours to share!”

Kirsten Dunst

“To be honored by the Academy is a truly humbling experience. For both Jesse and I to get our first nominations together is beyond our wildest dreams. Congratulations to Jane, Benedict, Kodi and Jesse on their nominations and the entire cast and crew of The Power of the Dog. Working on this film was a once-in-a-lifetime experience and I’m forever grateful for Jane trusting me to bring Rose’s story to life. Thank you to the Academy for recognizing our work and for putting me amongst such a remarkable group of actresses.”

Serena Williams

“I woke up to this. Our film is really nominated for an OSCAR!!!!!!! This is CRAZY!!!!!!! From Compton to Wimbledon to Academy awards. Everyone can dream. And your dream can come true. Ok I am definitely crying this morning. Congrats to the entire film and crew.”

Denzel Washington

“The Tragedy of Macbeth was one of the best experiences of my career. Joel Coen is a genius and I hope the nominations for the film will allow for more people to enjoy a terrific cinematic experience. Thank you to the members of the Academy for the recognition and to A24 and Apple for their ongoing support.”

Ariana DeBose

“My morning walk along the river was extra special today. I am absolutely overjoyed by this morning’s news. To be recognized alongside such incredible women for their inspiring performances is surreal enough, but to share this celebration with Steven, Kristie, and the entire team that made our beautiful movie is a dream come true. I’m so thankful to the Academy for this acknowledgement and am beyond grateful to Steven, Kristie, and everyone at Amblin and Disney. What a moment.” – Ariana DeBose

Javier Bardem

“To embody Desi Arnaz’s spirit was a privilege and an honor and to be connected to his energy and legacy is something I will never forget. Thank you to his family for trusting me with the responsibility of bringing this larger-than-life entertainer and entrepreneur to screen,” the Being the Ricardos actor said. “Thank you to the Academy for this acknowledgement, it is a very special moment for me to be recognized among the most talented actors of our time; Denzel Washington, Will Smith, Benedict Cumberbatch and Andrew Garfield. Congratulations to my friends Nicole and J.K. for your much deserved recognitions. Thank you to Aaron Sorkin for the beautiful script and direction that brought us all here, and finally thank you to Amazon for your unwavering support. I couldn’t be happier to share this celebration with my talented wife, Penelope, for her work in Parallel Mothers. Thank you.”

Jessica Chastain

“This morning felt like a dream. As Tammy Faye would say, WE’RE BLEST!!! To be acknowledged by The Academy amongst all of the other incredible actresses that were nominated this year feels surreal. I am incredibly honored to have been recognized along with our brilliant makeup and hair team. This project holds such a special place in my heart. Tammy Faye, thank you for for sharing your love with the world, I am so excited to celebrate the amazing person you are with a new generation. THANK YOU to everyone who helped bring her story to life and to The Academy for acknowledging my role as Tammy Faye. I am over the moon!”

Finneas O’Connell and Billie Eilish

“Words cannot describe how honored and excited we are to have been nominated for an Academy Award for our song ‘No Time To Die.’ It was a lifelong dream of ours to write a Bond theme, and one we never thought would ever come true,” the powerhouse siblings said in a statement to Us. “It’s completely unbelievable that we are here being recognized for this song, and this is a peak life experience for us as songwriters and artists. To be recognized today among these other incredible nominees is something we most certainly do not take for granted. Thank you to the Academy, from the bottom of our hearts. Thank you to Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson for allowing us this incredible opportunity, and to be part of Daniel Craig’s unparalleled legacy as James Bond. Thank you to Cary Joji Fukunaga, and last but not least, thank you to Hans Zimmer, Stephen Lipson and Johnny Marr for being an absolute joy to work with on this song.”

Olivia Coleman

“Oh my god yes. I’m SO EXCITED!!!” And with Maggie [Gyllenhaal] and Jessie [Buckley], and our fellow nominees, this feeling right now is bloody brilliant. Thank you thank you thank thank you xxxxxx.”

Ciaran Hinds

“Having worked in this industry for nearly 50 years, I thought there wasn’t much that could surprise me still,” the Belfast actor said. “Today, I can honestly say, I am astounded, thrilled and deeply grateful.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda

“So many times I happy screamed for friends this morning (@questlove! @ArianaDeBose! @paulgtazewell ! more. But I woke up all of Washington Heights for @germaine_franco & Garfield & our #TickTickBoomMovie editors @MyronKerstein and Andy Weisblum! Grateful grateful grateful!”

Adam McKay

“I could not be more thrilled. Loved seeing the recognition for our incredibly talented composer Nicholas Britell and our legendary editor Hank Corwin. I am honored by the Best Original Screenplay nomination with David Sirota, especially as I personally started as a writer. And most of all, of course, Best Picture nomination, which is a reflection of hundreds of people who went above and beyond to make this movie happen during such challenging and difficult times. Thank you to the Academy, I’m extremely grateful.”

Kenneth Branagh

It’s a long way from the streets of Belfast to the Academy Awards.

Today, I think of my mother and father, and my grandparents – how proud they were to be Irish, how much this city meant to them. They would have been overwhelmed by this incredible honour – as am I.

Given a story as personal as this one, it’s a hell of a day for my family, and the family of our film.

I thank Academy voters for their incredible and generous recognition.

We are honoured to be among the other extraordinary nominees in a remarkable year for films, and I salute the superb cast and crew of Belfast for their exceptional talent, comradeship and kindness.

-Kenneth Branagh