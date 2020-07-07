Nicole Kidman Posts Rare Photo With Daughter Sunday For Her Birthday

Nicole Kidman is one loving mama!

The “Big Little Lies” star took to Instagram to share a rare photo with her and Keith Urban’s daughter Sunday in honor of her 12th birthday. In the snap, the 53-year-old smiles as she embraces her daughter.

“Birthday hugs for our darling Sunday,” she wrote. “Happy Birthday baby girl xx.”

Fans were loving the sweet post and reacted in the comments.

“I wish the best for your family! Love you,” one person wrote.

“Happy Birthday Sunday! I’m sure you guys are spoiling her!” another commented.

“Happy birthday Sunday; you sure are lucky with the coolest parents; Keith and Nicole,” a third said.

The last time the “Moulin Rouge” actress posted about her daughter was in November 2019, when she posted a snap where they’re seen walking in what appears to be a park.

“Sunday walk with Sunday #MotherDaughter #Happiness,” she wrote.

Nicole shares daughter Sunday and daughter Faith with her husband Keith Urban. She also shares two adopted children, Connor and Isabella Cruise with her ex Tom Cruise.

Nicole and Keith have been all about the family time while under quarantine amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

They celebrated their 14th anniversary in June, and the country crooner posted a super sweet tribute to his wife next to a photo where they are jumping for joy.

“Happy Anniversary Baby!!!!! 14 years…. and i feel like your boyfriend in ALL the right ways!!!!” he gushed in the caption.

Seems like Nicole and Keith have an amazing family life!

— Stephanie Swaim