Keith Urban Reveals The Surprising Way He Picks His Las Vegas Residency Setlist (Exclusive)

Keith Urban is finishing up his Las Vegas residency with a bang!

The “Street Called Main” singer, who kicked off his most recent stint at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood in March, is performing his final shows this month.

“The energy night to night with this particular audience in that particular venue has been the best we’ve ever had in Vegas and we’ve played here a lot over the years but this combination of this show that we’re doing in this venue has been amazing,” He told Access Hollywood in an exclusive interview.

Throughout the two-hour concert, Keith plays many of his hits, and curates what he plays each night.

“We tweak it just a little bit. I mean, we’ve got new songs that I slip in one or two every now and then we change things up a little bit. There’s a lot of spontaneity in what we do live, so I like to feel the room and read the crowd and just be in the moment with everybody so obviously we’ve got a big production so there’s a certain amount of structure but there’s huge amounts of, sort of, quarterback calls that I make throughout the show as well,” he said.

Adding, “I think of it more of a playlist than a setlist. I’m putting a playlist together for that room on that night, and it if it feels like I get to a song and I think ‘you know what I’m gonna slip that one out and put this one in,’ the bands ready we can do it and yeah, it’s super fun.”

When it comes to being on tour, or at his Vegas shows, Keith revealed that he doesn’t approach one any differently than the other.

“My job is to lift the whole room, bring everybody together. I say my mission statement at the beginning of the night which is I’m gonna make sure everybody forgets about their life for at least two hours, so everything that’s going on outside of that arena is not going to happen in here for the next two hours,” he added.

The Grammy winner is also set to take part in the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Opening Ceremony on Nov. 15, which is expected to bring thousands of people to Nevada.

“I’m psyched to be a part of it, I mean, this thing’s huge,” he explained. “Anybody that’s been in Vegas knows the changes, disruption, whatever you wanna call it, that’s been happening in this town since F1 announced it was coming. It’s so huge. I mean, when you’re bringing in the Army Corps Of Engineers to help transform the city for this event you know it’s a behemoth. So, to get to the part of the opening night is pretty special.”

Keith recently announced he will also headline this year’s “All For the Hall” benefit concert on Dec. 5 at Bridgestone Arena with some of country music’s biggest names in support of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

“It’s just very, very loose. I think that’s the thing the audiences love the most about it, is it’s not this calculated produced vibe, it’s just very loose and very real and I can’t wait to play it,” he said of the evening.

As for the holiday season with his own family, the “You’ll Think of Me” musician said he is looking forward to spending time in Australia with his wife, Nicole Kidman, and their kids.

“Just being together with extended family ’cause we live in Nashville and we don’t have any family in Nashville,” Keith shared. “Both of our moms are in Australia, Nic’s sister’s in Australia and her husband and kids and my brother and his kids so all the cousins, uncles, aunts everybody there all there so it’s a nice time to go back and catch up with everybody.”

Although you may not find his family in the studio singing carols with him, Keith said they do sing around a piano during the holiday season.

“We have a piano in the house, so we’ll sing a bunch of stuff around the piano, yeah of course,” he said.

Keith will perform on Nov. 3, 4, 10, 11, 15, 17 & 18 at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood.