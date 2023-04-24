Nicole Richie Reveals She Designed Earrings For Sofia Richie’s Wedding Weekend: ‘I Love You More Than Anything’

Nicole Richie is one proud big sis!

The 41-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday to share an intimate photo of herself helping Sofia Richie prep for her wedding day.

“I love you more than anything,” she captioned the photo of herself fixing her little sister’s bridal dress train.

“I love you more than life,” Sofia replied in the comments.

Family friend, Paris Hilton, also got in on the praise. “Love you both so much! What a magical wedding!” she wrote.

The House of Harlow founder also revealed that she designed special diamond earrings for the 24-year-old to wear during her special weekend.

“Bespoke @houseofHarlow1960 diamond earrings. Making these earrings for my sister is a moment I will never forget,” she captioned a photo of Sofia showing off the dazzling jewels on her Instagram story from what appears to be her rehearsal dinner look.

Guests flooded the South of France over the weekend as the daughter of Lionel Richie married her fiancé, music executive Elliot Grainge. Vogue shared the exciting wedding news on Instagram alongside a look at the model’s final wedding dress fitting at Chanel.

Sofia joined TikTok just days before tying the knot and took social media by storm as she showed off her different outfits for each occasion.

She also shared a sweet video of herself throwing the bouquet to her single friends.

“My little bird is married,” Lionel wrote on his Instagram story Monday alongside a video of Sofia trying on her dress.