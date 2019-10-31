Nicole Scherzinger Mourns Death Of Cousin In Hit-And-Run: ‘It’s Like A Nightmare’

Singer Nicole Scherzinger took to Instagram Wednesday to mourn the death of her cousin John Frederick III.

The 41-year-old posted a photo of her cousin followed by a Crime Stoppers incident report. “It’s like a nightmare, that we will never be able to wake up from,” Nicole wrote. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I say goodbye to my beautiful cousin, John Boy.”

Her post says that John was killed by a hit-and-run in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The “Pussycat Dolls” singer described her family’s pain in details of the post.

“Though I must take comfort in knowing that he is at peace with our Lord, I also know the agony our family is going through, knowing someone hit him head on and just left him there to die,” she wrote.

The Crime Stoppers report seemed to echo her statement, saying an “unknown suspect struck the victim and fled the scene.” The report also includes that the car involved in the accident—a 2009-2014 silver Hyundai Sonata—should have right front end damage.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Broward Crime Stoppers.

Our thoughts are with Nicole during this hard time.