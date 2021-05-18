Nikki and Brie Bella Look Sultry In Matching Corset Gowns at MTV Movie & TV Awards Unscripted

Nikki and Brie Bella were dressed to impress at the MTV Movie & TV Awards Unscripted.

The twin sisters, who welcomed their sons last summer, wore nearly identical corset floor length gowns for the award show.

The duo wore matching sheer black corsets gowns from Maria Lucia Hohan. Brie paired her corset with a burnt copper dress and Nikki went with hot pink for the occasion. They both wore their long black locks down but accessorized with rings and earrings.

The 37-year-olds presented the award for Best Fight and playfully wrestled over who would speak to announce the nominees.

When they’re not out and about, the WWE Hall of Famers love hanging out with their little boys who are almost as inseparable as their famous moms are.

Nikki shared an adorable Instagram video in May of her and Artem Chigvintsev’s 9-month-old, Matteo, enjoying an adorable playdate with his cousin, Buddy, this week.

Brie also captured the cute moment on her Instagram page, captioning the shot “BFFs for life.”

The twins both revealed on August 2, that they had given birth to sons. Brie announced her happy news first, sharing a sweet photo of her, husband Daniel Bryan and their son’s hands interlocked with his birthdate: August 1.

Shortly after, Nikki revealed that she and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev welcomed their first child on July 31 and shared a nearly identically framed shot with their hands together.

