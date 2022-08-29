Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Get Married In Paris

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev have tied the knot!

The “Total Bellas” star took to Instagram to announce that the pair became husband and wife in Paris alongside a gorgeous photo of the newlyweds posing in front of the Eiffel Tower and a pic of their new wedding rings.

In the caption of the exciting post, Nikki revealed that fans will get a glimpse into their wedding day in an upcoming E! special, “Nikki Bella Says I Do,” which is set to premiere early 2023.

“We said I DO, can’t wait to share the entire journey with you all when our four-part special event series, “Nikki Bella Says I Do,” premieres on @eentertainment. #NikkiBellaSaysIDo,” Nikki captioned the wedding post.

According to E! News, the couple said “I do” during an intimate wedding ceremony on Aug. 26 surrounded by close friends and family, including their 2-year-old son Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev. Access Hollywood has reached out for comment.

Nikki and Artem met on Season 25 of “Dancing with the Stars” back in 2017. Two years later, they started dating and got engaged in January 2020.

That same month, the lovebirds also revealed that they were expecting their first child, whom they welcomed on July 31, 2020.