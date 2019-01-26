Nikki Bella has been getting a lot of pressure from her friends and family lately about whether or not she should start trying for babies, despite calling off her engagement last year to fiancee John Cena. But Nikki told Access in an exclusive interview that she’s not letting all the chatter about her biological clock get her down.

“I know my age. If it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be. I am not in any rush to get pregnant. I am not going to go get pregnant by a random,” Nikki shared with Access. “I want to wait for the right one, the right connection, and if these ovaries work by then, then great.”

In fact, Nikki told Access that she’s enjoying her single life right now and is not “seriously dating” anyone. She’s been on dates with her former “DWTS” pro partner, Artem Chigvintsev and “The Bachelor’s” Peter Kraus already since her split with John. And Nikki said she’s not ready to get into a new relationship or prep for motherhood just yet.

Nikki’s outlook on having children definitely got some chuckles from her twin sister, Brie Bella. Brie said she and her husband Bryan are definitely discussing adding to they family after welcoming their daughter, Birdie, in May 2017.

“It’s good to start trying,” Brie shared.

Check out more from the sisters in the interview above!

WATCH: Nikki & Brie Bella Dish On Their First Kisses