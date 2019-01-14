Moving on and moving out has been very emotional for Nikki Bella.

On Sunday’s season premiere of “Total Bellas,” the reality star broke down while discussing how she has been since her broken engagement from WWE wrestler, John Cena.

After plenty of back-and-forth, the couple split during the summer of 2018. Season 4 of “Total Bellas” captures the aftermath of the drama-filled breakup.

“My breakup’s been a very difficult thing,” she expressed in a confessional interview.

“I don’t even know how to get through it,” she said is a shaky voice. “Moving all my stuff out is just, it makes it closure.”

With closure comes heartbreak, and Nikki admitted that handing away her keys was the most heartbreaking part of her breakup.

“I think that’s the hardest part,” she continued. “You move out and you shut that door and you give someone your keys that just shuts the door to your heart, to that love and to the memories.”

But, Nikki decided that she wants to make new memories and move from San Diego to L.A. Unfortunately, her twin sister Brie isn’t fond of that idea.

“She’s going to put herself in a harder place by moving to L.A.,” Brie pleads in her confessional. “I honestly feel that if she stays here in San Diego it will help her heal.”

Despite her sister’s advice, Nikki found a house in L.A. and apologized for “springing” the news of her move on Brie.

Coming this season on “Total Bellas,” the twin WWE stars navigate Nikki’s big move and ultimately prepare for the comeback of the year!

The Bella twins are back – Sunday’s on E!

