Nikki Bella is still in love with her ex, John Cena — or at least that’s what it sounds like in the upcoming season of “Total Bellas,” which premieres on Jan. 13.

In a new teaser clip, Nikki emotionally tells her sister Brie that she’s still not over John after they called off their wedding in the summer of 2018 and went their separate ways.

“It’s confusing because I am still in love with him,” Nikki says.

But Brie convinces her that she’s single and ready to mingle and after a little quip about how she’s going through a mid-30s crisis in the love department, Nikki seems to be getting back into the dating game. And who does she end up dating? None other than “The Bachelor’s” Peter Kraus!

Nikki and Peter are seen locking lips in the final moments of the trailer — and let’s face it, he’s pretty well known for his lip action!

Brie and her husband also reveal that they are trying for a second baby in the upcoming season of the hit show.

Basically, all of these add up to the fact that we will definitely be tuning into “Total Bellas” on Sunday, January 13 at 9 p.m., only on E!