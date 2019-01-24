Nikki Bella is definitely having fun dating, but she’s not actually seeing anyone seriously, including her former “Dancing With The Stars” pro partner Artem Chigvintsev.

In an exclusive interview on Access Live, Nikki addressed all the rumors about her love life following her split from John Cena last year, including her dates with Artem and “Bachelorette” alum Peter Kraus, and confessed that while she wouldn’t call it “playing the field,” it’s not far off.

“I’m having a lot of fun in my dating life,” Nikki dished before jumping into her rumored romance with Artem. “We had amazing chemistry. And I’m just kind of having fun just kind of — I don’t want to say playing the field but just kind of having different experiences.”

“I’m not looking to be serious with anyone right now. I’m just looking to have fun. So I’m just in a fortunate position that I get to go on these dates with a lot of amazing guys. I mean, not a lot. It’s only been a few.”

According to Nikki, her date with Artem was a pretty natural fit after she moved to Los Angeles from San Diego.

“I moved to L.A., so it was natural. Artem had asked me to the Farmers Market,” Nikki dished. “But paparazzi kinda killed it so I was like, ‘Okay, I am out of here.'”

As for Peter? Nikki can thank her sister Brie for that setup.

“She’s obsessed with ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette.’ So she set me up with Peter,” Nikki explained. “He’s very handsome.”

And there could be another contender for Nikki’s heart too! UFC fighter Henry Cejudo confessed he had a crush on Nikki in a recent podcast interview and also revealed that she was his good luck charm for his big win recently after they met on an airplane and had a long talk.

Nikki’s love life definitely isn’t drying up, so now only time will tell where things land when it comes to who wins her heart.