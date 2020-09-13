Nikki Bella Shares Adorable Video Of Son Matteo & Reveals She Is Trying Sleep Training

Nikki Bella is one loving mama!

The “Total Bellas” star took to Instagram to share a super cute update about her and Artem Chigvintsev’s newborn baby son, Matteo.

The 36-year-old shared a photo on Sunday where he looks a little grumpy and an adorable video of her bundle of joy and revealing that she’s started sleep training her son.

“Before the Sunday laughs, Mama introduce Matteo to the first day of sleep training and I got the major Yo Ma Fuggedaboutit lol but once he realized it’s not so bad he was all smiles!,” she wrote

The WWE alum also revealed that she’s having her little one listen to a Sunday worship playlist.

“Plus I introduced him to my Sunday worship playlist Obsessed with @takingcarababies program! Brie used it with Birdie and now Buddy and got amazing results and already is getting amazing results. Here’s to eventually sleeping through the night!!,” she continued.

Earlier in the day she posted an adorable photo where she beams at her giggling son.

“Sunday laughs,” she captioned the snap tagging her fiancé.

The “Dancing with the Stars” pro seems to also be loving parenthood.

He posted the cutest update where he’s napping with Matteo in his arms.

“Dada needed nap time as much as Teo,” he wrote.

— Stephanie Swaim