Nikki Bella Wears Neon Bra & Panties For 30-Week Baby Bump Pic

Nikki Bella is bumpin’ along!

The “Total Bellas” star showed off her growing baby bump to mark a major milestone in her pregnancy.

“Yesterday (at) 30 weeks,” Nikki captioned a pic and a fun boomerang vid.

In the cute post that she shared with her 9.3 million Instagram followers, the 36-year-old star rocked a neon green sports bra and matching undies that showed off her extremely toned legs and arms.

In the first mirror selfie, Nikki struck a pose in her large walk-in closet and placed her hand on her belly. In the boomerang, she shimmied her hand up-and-down on her belly.

The mama-to-be also took to her Instagram Story to share with fans how excited she is to be in the middle of her third trimester.

“I’m officially 30 weeks pregs. I’m so excited!” Nikki said. “The most beautiful thing happened yesterday, when I was at my ultra sound and [my sister] Brie [Bella] was there with me. My baby smiled at me!”

Adding, “I honestly cannot wait to post the photo, but my baby full smiled and has my dimple already! My baby has my dimple and my smile. It was just so cute. I’m so in love! Happy 30 weeks!”

Nikki is expecting her first child with her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, at the same time that her twin sister Brie is expecting her second kiddo with hubby Daniel Bryan.