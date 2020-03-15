Nikki & Brie Bella Bump Pregnant Bellies While ‘Hibernating’ At Home Together

Pregnant twins Nikki and Brie Bella have each other’s backs (and fronts!) amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The former WWE Superstars, who are both expecting babies this summer, shared sweet family snaps on Instagram as they spent quality time at home with their loved ones. Brie posted a cute shot of the expectant moms bumping bellies in bikinis and wrote, “Best thing about having your sister as your next-door neighbor is hibernating together. Catching up on meditation and quality time. Finding calm in the midst of chaos. Sending love and light to my #BellaArmy.”

Nikki also shared a slideshow of photos that featured her niece Birdie and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev as she weighed in on the current health crisis around the world.

“In a time where the world is going through a pandemic, being selfless, peaceful, helpful, calming, educating yourself and social distancing is so important,” she wrote. “Being pregnant and already getting Influenza B my first trimester, there was no question about immediately going into hibernation. I thought about my baby’s safety immediately.”

Nikki continued, “I have been hibernating for a week or so already… Brie and I have had to cancel a lot of exciting things in our career. It was hard to, but it was the right thing to do. This is a time to sacrifice and help.”

The retired pro wrestlers admitted that their due dates are less than two weeks apart when they announced their pregnancies to PEOPLE magazine in January 2020.

Nikki and Artem are welcoming their first child together, while Brie and husband Bryan Danielson are expecting baby no. 2.