Nikki Bella’s Son Matteo Can’t Stop Smiling During Pool Time With Dad Artem Chigvintsev: ‘My Little Swimmer’

Matteo Chigvintsev is already a pro in the pool!

In a precious Instagram video, Nikki Bella shared a glimpse at her 9-month-old son splashing away during a swimming session with his dad, Artem Chigvintsev.

The “Dancing with the Stars” pro held onto Matteo as he made his way from the middle of the pool to the ledge, where a tiny, yellow toy was waiting for him to play with.

“Reach, reach, reach!” Nikki and Artem cheered as the cutie stretched his arms out to grab it, showing off his impressive motor skills.

Matteo seemed proud of his accomplishment, and his proud dad planted a kiss on his cheek to celebrate.

“This happened this past weekend,” Nikki wrote in part on Instagram. “My little swimmer! Learning how to reach. Goodness he makes me so happy!”

The WWE alum also shared a sweet photo of Artem holding Teo in his arms as the infant gazed into the distance.

Nikki’s famous friends and followers couldn’t get over her son’s cuteness.

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Garcelle Beauvais gushed in the comment section, “He’s so beautiful.”

Artem’s fellow “DWTS” pro Jenna Johnson wrote, “He is the cutest baby boy EVER!!!!”

While Matteo has clearly been practicing his skills in the water, he’s also improving a lot on dry land! Earlier this month, Nikki filmed a video of the little guy eagerly crawling toward aunt Brie Bella.

“He does a few crawls a day, he’s trying so hard, it’s the best! He’s already doing the army crawl everywhere!! He’s growing so fast it’s crazy!!” Nikki wrote on Instagram at the time.

Matteo is set to celebrate his first birthday this summer. The little one was born on July 31, one day before Brie’s son Buddy entered the world.