Nikki Garcia & Artem Chigvintsev Share Behind-The-Scenes Wedding Video In 1-Year Anniversary Tributes

One year strong! Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev are celebrating a marriage milestone.

The couple marked their one-year wedding anniversary on Aug. 26 and commemorated the occasion with romantic Instagram tributes, including behind-the-scenes peeks at their Paris nuptials.

Nikki, 39, shared a montage of videos and photos featuring her, Artem and their now-3-year-old son, Matteo, soaking in their big day in the City of Love alongside loved ones and she honored the memory with a heartwarming caption.

“Happy Anniversary Artem 💋 I can’t believe it’s already been a year. I would do anything for you, me and Matteo to runaway [sic] to Paris together again. I fall more in love with you everyday. You are everything I could have dreamed of. I love doing life with you. ❤️ I love you so much Click! 🥰🤵🏼‍♂️❤️‍🔥” the “Total Bellas” star wrote.

Artem, 41, followed suit with a swoon-worthy post of his own, sharing loved-up photos from his and Nikki’s ceremony including shots with the WWE alum’s twin sister, Bella.

“Happy anniversary my love, you [make] me the happiest man alive. Cheers 🥂 to many many more ❤️” he wrote in his caption.

Nikki and Artem tied the knot after a three-year engagement and fell in love following their partnership on “Dancing with the Stars.” Their wedding unfolded in a four-part E! series titled “Nikki Bella Says I Do.”