Nina Dobrev & Shaun White Make Relationship Instagram Official

It looks like Shaun White and Nina Dobrev are officially dating! While word of their romance had been swirling for some months, the “Vampire Diaries” seemingly confirmed she’s off the market when she shared a sweet post of her and Shaun on Instagram.

“Adding to resume: hairdresser,” Nina captioned the post, where she wielded a pair of scissors over Shaun’s head. In the following video, the 33-year-old showed just how much hair she cut off as her hubby appreciated his fresh new ‘do! The actress also shared a sweet video of the cut in progress to her Instagram stories as Shaun was a patient salon subject.

The professional snowboarder also shared a before-and-after shot of his haircut on his own Instagram alongside the hashtag #QuarantineCuts.

“My hairstylist said he wouldn’t, so she did,” Shaun wrote, referring to Nina.

The couple’s photos are the first time they have publicly acknowledged to spending time together amid the coronavirus pandemic. Back in March, the lovebirds were spotted riding bikes together with Nina’s dog in Malibu.

Congrats to the happy couple!