Norm MacDonald Gets Emmy Tributes From ‘SNL’s’ Lorne Michaels and John Oliver

Comedian Norm MacDonald was on many people’s minds during the 2021 Emmy Awards on Sunday.

The longtime comic, who starred on “Saturday Night Live” in “Weekend Update” and many other shows, passed away at the 61 after a nine-year private battle with cancer.

During Sunday’s award show, following “Saturday Night Live’s” win for Variety Sketch Series, show creator Lorne Michaels paid tribute to Norm and his long-running talent on Weekend Update.

“Weekend Update has been a part of ‘SNL’ for 46 years, and here I would like to pay tribute to one of the best we ever had, Norm Macdonald. Thank you,” Lorne shared.

Norm also got a special nod from John Oliver, who used his own Emmy acceptance speech to reflect on the incredible talent of Norm. He further encouraged fans to go and check out many of Norm’s YouTube videos to look back on his comedic chops.

Norm’s death was first announced to Deadline by his management firm Brillstein Entertainment. Macdonald’s longtime pal and producing partner Lori Jo Hoekstra also confirmed the news to Deadline and noted that Norm was determined to keep his battle with cancer private.

“He was most proud of his comedy. He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him,” Hoekstra said. Adding, “Norm was a pure comic. He once wrote that ‘a joke should catch someone by surprise, it should never pander.’ He certainly never pandered. Norm will be missed terribly.”