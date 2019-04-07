North West Stole The Show When She Grabbed The Mic At Dad Kanye’s Sunday Service

Sing it, North!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest daughter proved she’s the one you should be keeping up with when she took a starring role in her dad’s popular Sunday Service.

As a gospel choir sang Stevie Wonder’s “As,” the 5-year-old got in front of them all, belting out the song on her own standing mic. And while every performer – even her own dad – were matching in beige tones, North dressed in a bright orange outfit, helping her stand out even more.

Kim documented her little girl’s star-power moment on social media and provided a bit of hilarious mom commentary.

“Look at her moving to the front,” the makeup mogul wrote as North tried to soak up even more of the spotlight, inching her mic stand closer to the audience.

At one point, the oldest West kid took the mic into her own hands so that she could have more freedom to perform – and work in some dance moves!

With a rap icon as her dad, it’s no surprise that North is developing an interest in music. Last December, Kim shared an Instagram photo of her firstborn bonding with Kanye in the studio.

North has got even more exposure to music since her dad kicked off his Sunday Services earlier this year. The invite-only weekly gatherings in Calabasas have garnered quite the celeb following, but he’ll be opening it up to Coachella-goers on Easter Sunday. Here’s to hoping North makes her festival debut by grabbing the mic there, too!