Timothée Chalamet Appears To Have Attended Kardashian Christmas Party With Kylie Jenner

Seems like Timothée Chalamet attended the iconic Kardashian Christmas Party amid his ongoing romance with Kylie Jenner.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted the “Wonka” star in the background of a photo of Travis Barker posted on Snapchat by his son Landon Barker. He appeared to be wearing a black suit jacket paired with a white button-down shirt and can be seen chatting with Kylie amongst a crowd of star-studded attendees.



Landon Barker/ Snapchat

While he didn’t make his debut in any of the Kardashian-Jenner photos posted on social media from the evening, the couple did make their public debut as a couple during the Renaissance World Tour stop in Inglewood, California back in September.

The 27-year-old recently spoke about that night in a new interview with MTV. When he was asked what his favorite concert of the year was, he drew a bit of a blank, but then laughed upon remembering. “Yes, that was great, that was great. Hard to be present,” he said. While Timothée didn’t bring up Kylie, he did remark that going to the concert made him realize that he isn’t as up on Bey’s discography as he thought.



Although, they appear to be keeping their relationship private, Kylie reportedly did show support for her boyfriend at the L.A. premiere for his latest film, “Wonka.”

According to People, a source claims the 26-year-old and her mother, Kris Jenner, snuck into the theater at the Regency Village Theatre following the movie’s opening credits.

The 27-year-old star wore a black alligator skin patterned suit as he greeted fans and posed with his castmates on the red carpet.

Even though, we barely see the couple together in public, Kylie seems to always show up for her man.

In November, the mother of two attended the London premiere for the film as well and supported her beau at an “SNL” afterparty too.

