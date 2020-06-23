Novak Djokovic Positive For Coronavirus

Novak Djokovic has tested positive for coronavirus after joining a tennis exhibition series that he organized in Serbia and Croatia.

The tennis star is the fourth tennis player to test positive for the virus from the series. Djokovic’s wife has also tested positive for the virus which has spread in a worldwide pandemic.

“The moment we arrived in Belgrade we went to be tested. My result is positive, just as Jelena’s, while the results of our children are negative,” Djokovic said in a statement.

The 33-year-old faced some backlash for creating the tournament series which brought together players from other countries in the midst of the outbreak.

“Everything we did in the past month, we did with a pure heart and sincere intentions,” Djokovic said in the statement. “Our tournament meant to unite and share a message of solidarity and compassion throughout the region.”

The final game in the exhibition was canceled and following his positive test result in Belgrade, Djokovic left Croatia. He isn’t showing any symptoms of the virus, according the to the statement.

The top-ranking player defended his intentions of the games despite his diagnosis.

“It was all born with a philanthropic idea, to direct all raised funds towards people in need and it warmed my heart to see how everybody strongly responded to this. We organized the tournament at the moment when the virus has weakened, believing that the conditions for hosting the Tour had been met.”

“Unfortunately, this virus is still present, and it is a new reality that we are still learning to cope and live with.”

The Serbian player says he will remain in self-isolation for 14 days and apologized to anyone who contracted the virus from his tennis exhibition series.