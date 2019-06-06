NSYNC’s Joey Fatone & Wife Kelly Baldwin Are ‘Finalizing’ Divorce After Nearly 15 Years Of Marriage

Joey Fatone is officially saying “Bye, Bye, Bye” to married life.

The *NSYNC member and wife Kelly Baldwin are divorcing nearly 15 years after saying “I do,” Access confirms.

“Although Joey and Kelly are finalizing their divorce, they fully support each other and remain committed to raising their 2 daughters,” Fatone’s rep said in a statement on Thursday. The former couple shares 9-year-old Kloey and 18-year-old Briahna.

WATCH: Ariana Grande Teams Up With *NSYNC, Nicki Minaj & Diddy During Epic Coachella Performance!

The singer and his high school sweetheart tied the knot in 2004. Despite Fatone reportedly filing for divorce last month, he and Baldwin appear to have been separated for quite some time.

The 42-year-old stepped out with girlfriend Izabel Araujo for the Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards in Beverly Hills over the weekend, but they first took their relationship public back in 2014.

Last October, the Brazilian beauty shared a photo with Fatone in honor of a romantic milestone.

WATCH: *NSYNC Celebrates Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame With Epic Reunion & Heartfelt Speeches

“4 years ago I met him at #halloweenhorrornights for our first date,” she wrote on Instagram at the time, captioning a snap of her and Fatone at Universal Studios Hollywood. “We’ve been celebrating it every year at the same place ever since. Not your typical love story but I wouldn’t change a thing!! Looking forward to celebrating many more with my partner in crime!”

— Erin Biglow