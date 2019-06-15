O.J. Simpson Joins Twitter With Cryptic First Post: ‘I’ve Got A Little Getting Even To Do’

O.J. Simpson is already generating a social media storm less than 24 hours after joining Twitter.

The former pro athlete shared his first tweet on Friday, posting a video message in which he teased further content and made indirect reference to his reputation and critics.

“Hey Twitter world, this is yours truly,” O.J. began, in what appeared to be a selfie clip taken outside. “Now, coming soon to Twitter, you’ll get to read my thoughts and opinions on just about everything.”

Twitter had yet to add a verification icon on the account as of Saturday morning, but the disgraced football star insisted that it is indeed the real deal.

“Now, there’s a lot of fake O.J. accounts out there, so this one, @TheRealOJ32, is the only official one. So, this should be a lot of fun. I got a little getting even to do,” he added with a smile. “So God bless, take care.”

O.J. appeared to further authenticate the page with a short but straightforward bio which reads, “If you don’t see it here, I didn’t say it.”

The 71-year-old’s timing is worth noting. His inaugural tweet comes just two days after the 25th anniversary of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman’s infamous murders.

Following a headline-making trial that dominated the news cycle for nearly a year, O.J. was acquitted of the killings in 1995. The controversial decision continues to draw heated debate.

He was found responsible for the deaths in a 1997 civil lawsuit filed by the Brown and Goldman families, and the Heisman Trophy winner went on to serve nine years in prison for an unrelated Las Vegas robbery. He was granted early release in 2017.

— Erin Biglow