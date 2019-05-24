Oh, Hello! Cole Sprouse Shows Off A Super Sexy Look In ‘Five Feet Apart’ Bloopers (EXCLUSIVE)

You guessed it — Cole Sprouse is just as hot and adorable on-camera as he is off-camera. In a series of unreleased bloopers from the hit film the 26-year-old actor is totally hamming it up for the cameras in between takes and — let’s face it, he’s a hunk.

In one funny moment, Cole is walking on a treadmill in the hospital and he turns his head around and gives the camera a seriously sexy stare.

In another moment, he shows off his fancy footwork and dances for director Justin Baldoni!

Cole’s co-star Haley Lu Richardson was clearly feeling his fun vibes too — because she then broke into song and dance.

Cole opened up to Access about how special this role was in “Five Feet Apart.” Check it out in the interview below.

“Five Feet Apart” hits Digital May 24 and on Blu-ray™ Combo Pack and DVD on June 11!