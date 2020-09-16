Old Dominion Win For Song Of The Year At 55th Annual ACM Awards And Dedicated It To Family & Friends Who’ve Passed on

Old Dominion picked up a win at the 55th annual ACM Awards on Wednesday for Song of the Year, and as they took the stage, rocking masks, the group took the time to reflect on those that they have lost on their journey.

Lead singer, Matthew Ramsey, took the mic and shared that his speech wasn’t at all what he intended to say, but he really wanted to get off what was on his chest.

“Songwriting is what got us here,” he told the empty auditorium at the Grand Ole Opry. ‘I can hear Andrew, our friend who passed away saying, ‘I know you…’”

And then Matthew gave some special shoutouts, saying that he knew that one member of the band’s brother was with them in this moment, and another member of the band’s father was with them.

It was a special moment of the reflection for the group!

