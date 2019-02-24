Olivia Colman Totally Thought Glenn Close Had The Best Actress Oscar In The Bag

Oliva Colman’s surprise Oscar win may have been most shocking to herself!

The Best Actress honoree was visibly stunned following her victory over widely-favored Glenn Close at Sunday’s Academy Awards, and expressed her disbelief with charming humility.

“This is genuinely stressful,” Olivia joked onstage, calling the moment “hilarious.”

“I got an Oscar,” she marveled.

The 45-year-old Brit may have been caught off guard upon hearing her name, but she didn’t exactly come out of nowhere. Her eccentric portrayal of Queen Anne in “The Favourite” had already nabbed her a BAFTA and Golden Globe, but she admittedly expected the Academy Award to go to Glenn’s equally powerhouse performance in “The Wife.”

“Glenn, you’ve been my idol for so long and this is not how I wanted it to be,” Olivia said, as her fellow nominee smiled graciously. “I think you’re amazing and I love you very much.”

Though Olivia didn’t see her latest career milestone coming, she did have notable support in the crowd. In addition to winning over the audience with her self-deprecating humor, Olivia’s “The Favourite” co-star Emma Stone was seen standing with tears in her eyes throughout her pal’s speech.

The feeling is clearly mutual. Olivia made special mention of Emma and their castmate Rachel Weisz, calling them “the two loveliest women to fall in love with and go to work with every day.”

“You can imagine it wasn’t a hardship,” Olivia added of their collaboration.

Who else is ready for Olivia and Glenn to appear onscreen together next?!

— Erin Biglow