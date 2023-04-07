Olivia Culpo & Christian McCaffrey Are Engaged

Olivia Culpo is engaged!

“The Culpo Sisters” star and her football player love Christian McCaffrey shared the happy news in a joint post on Instagram on Friday.

“4.2.23” the caption reads.

In the photos, Christian is seen getting down on one knee while the model smiles in excitement. In another snap, they look so in love and Olivia rests her hand on his chest, giving fans a glimpse at her stunning engagement ring.

Many celebrities wished the couple well in the comments, including Access Hollywood’s Mario Lopez who wrote, “Congrats!!”

The pair were first linked in 2019 and they frequently post about each other on social media.

— Stephanie Swaim