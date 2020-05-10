Olivia Jade Calls Lori Loughlin ‘Best Friend’ In Sweet Mother’s Day Note

Olivia Jade Giannulli is showing some love to her mom Lori Loughlin for Mother’s Day.

The 20-year-old posted a series of throwback photos on her Instagram, writing in the caption, “You are my best friend and have held my hand every day for 20 years making it look like motherhood is an easy job. You are one of a kind. I love you so so so much & cannot wait to give you all the love in the world today & forever.”

Lori’s other daughter, 21-year-old Isabella Rose Giannulli, also shared a sweet tribute on her social media, writing, “I’m so proud to be your daughter today & everyday.”

The sisters have been relatively silent on their social media channels while parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are still in the midst of the court case dealing with their alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal.

Last month, Access Hollywood obtained court documents allegedly showing Olivia Jade and Bella posing on indoor rowing machines. Prosecutors claim the pictures were used to get the sisters admitted to USC as recruits for the crew team, despite neither girl having ever rowed competitively. Loughlin and her husband have plead not guilty to all charges including fraud and money laundering, and face up to 50 years in prison each, in addition to millions in potential fines, if convicted. They have always maintained their innocence in the college admissions scandal.

Lori has reportedly been in constant contact with her daughters while under quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

— by Katcy Stephan