Olivia Jade Kisses Ex-Boyfriend Jackson Guthy Months After Split

It look like it’s back on between Olivia Jade and her on-again, off-again boyfriend Jackson Guthy!

Just months after the pair called it quits in the wake of the college admission scandal, which is allegedly involving Olivia’s parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, the 19-year-old YouTuber and her love look like they have rekindled their romance.

The model boyfriend took to Instagram on Friday to share a black-and-white pic of the pair to declare his love for Olivia.

“Lil monkey 💕I love you,” The 23-year-old singer captioned the pic featuring the couple locking lips in front of a mirror.

Olivia has yet to comment on her rekindled relationship, but her older sister Bella made her approval known.

“My sweets,” Olivia’s older sister commented on the loved-up post.

Just months after Olivia’s parents were charged by prosecutors for their alleged involvement in the college scandal, the young lovebirds ended their relationship over fallout from the nationwide scandal.

An insider told US Weekly that “Jackson broke up with Olivia because it was all getting to be too much for him.”

Adding, “It wasn’t necessarily affecting his career, but the fact that he couldn’t be seen out in public with Olivia was difficult.”

But it looks like the two have put the scandal behind them!