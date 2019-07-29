Lori Loughlin’s Daughters Olivia and Bella Break Instagram Silence For This Special Message

After months of radio silence, Lori Loughlin’s daughters have returned to Instagram for a special reason.

Olivia Jade, 19, and Bella Giannulli, 20, both posted a tribute to their mom on her 55th birthday.

“One day late. Happy birthday,” Olivia captioned a baby photo with Lori on Monday. “I love you so much.”

Bella took to the comments to write, “Both so tiny” and left a red heart emoji.

“Happy birthday mama. I love you,” Bella captioned a black and white photo of her and the “Fuller House” alum.

READ: “Fuller House” Continues To Shoot Without Lori Loughlin: See The Casts’ Photos!

In solidarity with her mom and sis, Olivia commented, “my people ❤️” on Bella’s post.

Lori’s “Full House” castmate Candace Cameron Bure also commented on Bella’s post, writing “Happy Birthday to your mama!”

John Stamos also liked both daughter’s photos with his friend Lori.

Olivia posted in February, just one month before Lori and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were among more than 40 individuals charged in connection with a college admissions scandal.

The couple allegedly paid $500K in bribes to have their two daughter’s “recruited” to the University of Southern California crew team in order to secure their admission to the school. As we all know, Olivia and Bella did NOT partake in crew during their time at USC.

In April, Lori and Mossimo pleaded not guilty to the charges of mail fraud and money laundering.

Despite Lori’s reported positivity that she will not be found guilty, the scandal has apparently put a strain on her relationship with her daughters.

After losing her partnerships with Sephora and Tresseme, Olivia placed a lot of the blame on her parents and moved out of their family home in May to focus on her mental health, a source told E! News.

The upheaval surrounding the scandal also caused both sisters to end their romantic relationships, reports say.

However, it seems that both daughters are standing behind their mother.